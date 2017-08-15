NC state senator: No plans to advance bill for drivers who hit protesters

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state senator says there are no plans to advance legislation that would exempt drivers from civil liability if they hit a protester who’s blocking a road, if they use “due care.”

Senate Rules Committee Chairman Bill Rabon made the comments Monday about the driver immunity bill that passed the House in April. It’s been sitting in the Senate. Rabon says he’s not aware of bill sponsors seeking a hearing.

The measure got attention after a man was charged with killing one woman and injuring others by ramming a car into counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The North Carolina proposal wouldn’t block criminal charges. Sponsors cited street protests in Charlotte last September following a police shooting for why the bill’s needed.