NCDOT approves stop light for accident-plagued Holly Springs intersection

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – NCDOT has approved a traffic light at a Holly Springs intersection that has seen several accidents since opening in early August.

The light will be installed at the intersection of South Main Street, Ralph Stephens Road and Piney Grove Wilbon Road, the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said.

The project has been fast tracked by the Town and NCDOT.

The Town submitted a request for the light Monday and it was approved Tuesday morning, NCDOT said.

The light is expected to be fully installed in two months.