GREENWOOD, S.C. (WNCN/WSPA) — Deputies in South Carolina are searching for a jail inmate who’s missing from a county jail.

Nathaniel Tyler Wideman, 22, is missing from the Greenwood County Detention Center, deputies said.

He’s described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Deputies are using bloodhounds and helicopters in the search for Wideman.

Authorities are asking anyone who spots him to call 911.