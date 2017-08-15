‘Small child’ found in car with body of NC woman who had been shot

GREEN SEA, S.C. (WBTW) – Officers with the Horry County Police Department are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a car parked near Green Sea on Tuesday morning.

According to a police report, the victim was found in a dark colored car parked on Carolina Road near Church Road and had what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Officers responded to the area after someone reported a suspicious vehicle.

Police say a small child was also found in the car with the victim. EMS removed the child from the vehicle and took him or her to the emergency room. The report does not reveal how old the child was or his or her condition, but the report does confirm DSS was notified and took custody of the child.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the woman as 31-year-old Latosha Nicole Lewis from Tabor City. An autopsy is scheduled for late Tuesday afternoon.

Immediately after they found Lewis’ body and the child, officers closed down roads in the area and taped off a crime scene.

Horry County Police Department Spokesperson Krystal Dotson says right now there are no suspects, but officers sent a bloodhound unit to canvas the area.