Storms return this afternoon, 90s later this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The heat and humidity that has been absent at times the past couple week will not be absent this week. High humidity and temperatures moving into the 90s will still around most of the week along with scattered showers and storms.



The cold front that moved through over the weekend has now stalled south of our area as a stationary front. This stationary front will hang around on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a few more, mainly afternoon and evening, showers and storms.

That front will dissipate on Wednesday, but it will stay humid and there will be a chance of a shower or storm. Temperatures will start to go up, as highs are expected to be back to around the low 90s by Thursday; and highs around 90 will last into the weekend.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few evening showers and storms possible before drier weather moves in. The overnight low will be 74. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 88; winds will be northeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Wednesday will have clouds and sun with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny and hot with a risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 93, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy as the heat and humidity continue. The risk for a shower or storm will hang around too. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday, Solar Eclipse Day 2017 is looking partly cloudy and warm with a very small chance of rain.

