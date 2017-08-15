UNC, NCAA set to meet in Nashville over infractions

By Published:


CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The NCAA and UNC will meet Wednesday in Nashville as part of the ongoing investigation into a decades-long academic scandal.

In a letter addressed to Chancellor Carol Folt, the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions will meet with representatives from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill for two days beginning Wednesday.

Those asked to be present at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville include:

  • Lissa Broome, faculty athletics representative
  • Bubba Cunningham, director of athletics
  • Larry Fedora, head football coach
  • Sylvia Hatchell, head women’s basketball coach
  • Vince Ille, senior associate director of athletics/compliance
  • Marielle vanGelder, compliance officer
  • Roy Williams, head men’s basketball coach

The meetings are closed to the public.

The Committee on Infractions is:

  • Dr. Carol Cartwright, president emerita, Kent State and Bowling Green State Universities
  • Alberto Gonzales, dean and Doyle Rogers Distinguished Professor of Law, Belmont University College
    of Law
  • Eleanor Myers, associate professor of law emerita and interim associate dean for students at Temple
    University
  • Joseph Novak, retired football coach, Northern Illinois University
  • Larry Parkinson, director, Office of Enforcement, for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission,
    public member, Washington
  • Jill Pilgrim, attorney and co-founder of Precise Advisory Group, public member, New York, New
    York
  • Greg Sankey, commissioner, Southeastern Conference, and chief hearing officer.

