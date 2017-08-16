Heat and humidity continue, better storm chances return Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 90s returned to most of central North Carolina Tuesday and most of the area will experience the same heat and humidity today and for the rest of the work week. Scattered showers and storms from Tuesday afternoon, may be fewer and far between today and Thursday as drier weather returns for a short time. A better chance for storms will return Friday and likely hang around for the start of the weekend.

Today will have clouds and sun with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. The high will be 91. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Most of the area should stay dry tonight as temperatures stay on the warm side. Expect an overnight low near 74.

Thursday will be partly sunny with just a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 92. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will bring more clouds as the heat and humidity continue. Scattered showers and storms will also be possible. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and still hot. The risk for a shower or storm will hang around too. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 75. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds with the risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday, Solar Eclipse Day 2017 is looking partly cloudy and warm with a small chance of rain.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

