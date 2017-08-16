Kings Dominion announces new roller coaster



DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — It’s only fitting that on National Roller Coaster Day, Kings Dominion would announce it is building a new roller coaster.

The new coaster called Twisted Timbers is going to be a combo of metal and wood. The thrill ride, which is set to open in 2018, is being built on the site of the old Hurler roller coaster.

“The fact that its part wooden makes me really excited because wooden rides are my favorite,” says coaster fan Jacob Hoover, “So it’s a combo of both and it’s going to be a lot more fun.”

“You’re flipping upside down. You’re doing overbanks. You have air time hills. You’re flying 54 miles-per-hour so its an experience unlike any other that previously was impossible on a traditional wooden coaster,” explains Kings Dominion Communications Manager Katelyn Sherwood.