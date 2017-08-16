Knightdale man pleads guilty to secretly peeping at Carolina Beach Boardwalk

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — A Wake County man has pleaded guilty to secretly peeping on two women at a restroom on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk during the Fourth of July last year.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Daniel Jay Guerrette, 31, of Knightdale, entered a guilty plea in New Hanover County Superior Court Tuesday to six counts of charges related to secretly peeping.

Due to prior felony convictions, Guerrette was sentenced as a habitual felon to 26 to 44 months in prison.

Prosecutors said Guerrette hid in a stall in the women’s bathroom at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk on July 4, 2016, and used his cell phone to record two women while they were using the restroom.

One of the women saw Guerrette’s cell phone coming from underneath the neighboring stall and tried to stop him. Guerrette fled from the bathroom.

A detective with the Carolina Beach Police Department spotted Guerrette, who matched the description of the suspect, leaving the area and stopped him to investigate. Guerrette then threw his cell phone down a construction hole.

Officers were able to retrieve the phone and found videos of the incident during a forensic examination.

Guerrette was eventually charged by Carolina Beach detectives and was arrested by Bunn police three months later on October 13.