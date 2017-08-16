Man stabbed and robbed after offering ‘homeless’ man food, shelter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A victim was stabbed after a man he invited into his home assaulted him and stole his wallet.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are working to identify the unknown man. They say according to the victim, he believed the unknown man was a homeless man when the two met at a bus stop.

“The victim advised that he had befriended a male suspect at a bus stop in the uptown area, and due to a handicap, had asked the suspect to get money out of an ATM using his card,” CMPD said. “The suspect did so and then the victim invited the suspect to share a meal and stay with him at his home, since the suspect appeared to be homeless.”

Police say the man woke the victim up during the night, holding a knife and demanding his wallet. The victim was stabbed multiple times before the man left his home.

The victim’s ATM card was used on W. Trade Street. Police say he is believed to be homeless and frequently in the uptown area.

The incident occurred at the 2300 block of Dundeen Street. The man is described by police as a black male, approximately 45-years-old and has a mustache and goatee.

Anyone with additional information about the unknown man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.