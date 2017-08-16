Man tried to steal children by pulling them over preschool fence, Chapel Hill police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man tried to abduct two students by pulling them over the fence of a Franklin Street preschool, Chapel Hill police said.

Teachers from the Montessori Academy of Chapel Hill intervened, preventing him from succeeding, and he left the area, police said.

“Officers stopped the man a short distance from the school (near Walgreens) where he was placed under arrest,” police wrote.

A caller told police that the man had also threatened to physically harm students before trying to pull them over the fence, police said.

Police charged Richard Donnell Mangum, 48 , with two counts of simple assault, two counts of communicating threats and two counts of child abduction.

He’s in the Orange County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond.

