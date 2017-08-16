NC deputies seek 26-year-old man in Monday killing

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County authorities are searching for a 26-year-old man suspected of a killing discovered Monday.

Deputies publicly identified Jorge Alexander Ruiz as a suspect late Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday, deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office found the a man dead of a gunshot wound in the 6300 block of Keener Road in Clinton. Authorities described the victim as a Hispanic man from Clinton, but said they’re not naming him to “protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Deputies say Ruiz is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 172 pounds and has a muscular build, black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his forehead.

Deputies are asking anyone who has information about the case or knows where Ruiz is to call deputies at (910) 592-4141.