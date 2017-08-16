North Dakota family disowns son who was at Charlottesville white supremacist event

By Published:
In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, photo, white nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. President Donald Trump on Aug. 15, defended his response to Saturday’s racially-charged protests in Charlottesville in a winding, combative exchange with reporters that at times mischaracterized the message and purpose of event. In his remarks, Trump described the rally as largely a debate over removal of a Confederate monument, although organizers billed the rally as push back against the “anti-white climate.” Trump also misstated his levels of political support in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota family has disowned an adult son who attended a gathering of white supremacists that turned violent over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Pearce Tefft says in a letter to The Forum newspaper of Fargo that he and his family “loudly repudiate” the “vile, hateful and racist rhetoric and actions” of his 30-year-old son, Peter Tefft. He says his son isn’t welcome at family gatherings until he renounces his “hateful beliefs.”

The son, Peter Tefft, told KVLY-TV in Fargo on Monday that he didn’t want to say much about his family’s denunciation.

While he denied his father’s account about him once joking about fascists throwing people into ovens, he acknowledged that he did make a joke about ovens. He called it “a way to get under people’s skin.”

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s