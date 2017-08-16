Raleigh vigil takes stand against violence



RALEIGH (WNCN) — Hundreds gathered for a community candlelight vigil in Raleigh. The city helped organize the event in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville.

The event, intended to show solidarity and unity, was held at the Pullen Memorial Baptist Church Wednesday evening.

“When hate and violence descends on any place in our nation, it descends on all of our cities and towns,” Pastor Nancy Petty said.

“These are the times that are defining us as a community. We cannot and should not ignore the hateful rhetoric espoused by extremist groups,” said Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane.

On the way in there were two posters. People were asked to write down what they stand up against.

“My (son) and I, we were watching the news and he asked me, he said, ‘Mommy, what are the guys doing with the fire?'” Kiara Ruth, a Raleigh mother said.

Ruth said she wasn’t sure what to tell her 3-year-old son. But she knew it was important to bring him to this gathering.

“Coming to things like this helped me to be able to speak with him about, you know, racism and what it is,” Ruth said.

Elena Ceberio of Raleigh was among those in Charlottesville on Saturday.

“We were pretty close to the murder scene, so it was devastating,” she said, referencing the spot where counter-protester Heather Heyer was mowed down.

Still, Ceberio is hopeful.

“Love will win. We’re together. We’re moving forward,” Ceberio said.

Petty said one of those posters will go in City Hall, the other to Charlottesville.