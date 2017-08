Durham, N.C. (WNCN) – Someone shot a 16-year-old boy while he was with a group of people in a grocery store parking lot on Wednesday night, officials said.

Police said the teen was shot before 7:15 p.m. in a shopping center parking lot by the Kroger store. The store anchors the center in the 3800 block of South Roxboro Street.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police have not arrested any suspects at this time.