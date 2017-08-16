TSA: Man cited for attempting to bring loaded gun on Charlotte plane

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A North Carolina man is accused of attempting to bring a loaded gun on board of a plane at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Transportation Security Administration.

According to the TSA, the incident occurred just after 9 a.m. at Checkpoint D. The spokesperson said the man had a loaded .22 caliber gun and was stopped by TSA officers.

The gun was discovered while the man was passing through a metal detector, the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, TSA officers have found 35 firearms at Charlotte checkpoints as of 2017. Fifty-four firearms were found at the Charlotte airport in 2016.

The spokesperson with TSA released this statement Wednesday:

“There is a right way to travel with a firearm and a wrong way. The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter.”

The man was cited for carrying a firearm on airport property.

You can find more details on how to properly travel with a firearm on TSA.gov. Airlines may have additional requirements for people who are traveling with firearms and ammunition, according to the TSA spokesperson.