Woman charged in Fayetteville crash that critically injured motorcyclist

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman has been charged in connection with a crash that occurred Aug. 12 and left a motorcyclist critically injured, police announced Wednesday.

The wreck was reported just before 9 p.m. along Owen Drive near Southern Avenue, according to officials.

Police said the wreck happened as the motorcycle, which was being operated by Robert Johnson, 27, of Fayetteville, was traveling outbound on Owen Drive. The motorcycle collided with a sedan that was turning left on Owen Drive in front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the car has been identified as Shanelle Fickling, 37. She has been charged by state citation with failure to see before turning, police said.

Owen Drive was closed for several hours while authorities investigated the crash.

Johnson was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition. He is still in the hospital and is listed in serious, but stable, condition, according to police.

Fickling was not injured in the crash.