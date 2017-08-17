Another hot, humid day with afternoon storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Humidity levels stayed high across central North Carolina on Wednesday, making the lower 90s that we had for highs feel very uncomfortable. That pattern will continue into the weekend. A cold front will approach on Friday, but weaken as it moves into the state and that is why highs should still make it to around 90 for the upcoming weekend.

On Wednesday, the Triangle had a high of 92 after a morning low of 74; and Fayetteville had a high of 93 after a morning low of 75. The normal high this time of year is 89 with a normal low of 69.

After a muggy night, there will be a pop up shower or storm around during Thursday afternoon and evening. With the cold front approaching on Friday, there will be a little better chance of a shower and storm. Severe weather in terms of damaging winds and hail are not expected at this time.

The weekend will remain humid a couple showers and storms possible on Saturday as that cold front moves to our east. Sunday will be near 90 with slightly drier air moving in; but an afternoon or evening storm can’t be ruled out.

On Monday, with the solar eclipse, skies should be mostly to partly sunny. So, central North Carolina is not expecting cloudy conditions for viewing of the eclipse. An isolated shower or storm will be possible, but mainly after the solar eclipse has ended. The eclipse will start around 1pm and be over by around 4pm.

Temperatures will be near 90 next Tuesday and Wednesday and it will remain humid with a shower and storm chance each day.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a stray early evening shower or storm. The overnight low will be 73. Winds will be light out of the east-southeast. The rain risk 20 percent

Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny with an afternoon shower or storm around. The high will be 92. Winds will be south 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday Night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a risk of an evening shower or storm. The overnight low will be 75. Winds will be south around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a few PM showers and storms possible. The high will be 93; winds will be southwest 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Saturday will have clouds and sun with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny with an isolated PM shower or storm. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will be mostly to partly sunny with an isolated PM shower or storm. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Next Wednesday will be partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

