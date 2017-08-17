Apex man accused of robbing Fuquay-Varina brewery held on $1.4M bond

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old Apex man is being held on a $1.4 million bond after police said he stole hundreds of dollars during an armed robbery of the Aviator Taphouse early Sunday morning.

Younikue Shai’Kem Stewart was arrested by Fuquay-Varina police and charged with two counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and two felony counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Stewart was armed with a handgun when he walked into the Aviator Taphouse and robbed the business and patrons of more than $1,500, warrants say.

He also attempted to rob two others but didn’t come away with any money, warrants say.

On Monday afternoon, Fuquay-Varina police released surveillance video from the brewery in an effort to identify the suspect.

Stewart was issued a $1.4 million bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday morning.