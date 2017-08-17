Body found in backyard of Harnett County home

COATS, N.C. (WNCN) – A body of a 39-year-old man was found just after midnight behind a home in Coats, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies responded to a disturbance call at home on Bailey Road around 12:30 a.m.
Two men were at the scene and taken into custody. They will be charged with conceal and fail to report a death, the sheriff’s office said.
The victim was identified as Marcus Lester Fisher, 39, of Dunn.
The two men arrested are:
- Robin Chalmers Brown, 33, of Lillington
- Michael Todd Denning, 37, of Coats
No other information was released.