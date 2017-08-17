Body in Harnett County backyard leads to discovery of second body

BROADWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies announced late Thursday that they had found a second body as they investigated a body found in a Harnett County backyard.

The new body was found about 6:30 p.m. on a dirt path in some woods near the intersection of Cool Springs and Womack roads near Broadway, authorities said.

EARLIER: Body found in backyard of Harnett County home

“The body is significantly decomposed,” deputies wrote. “We believe, from information received during the investigation and evidence at the scene, that the body is that of a white female, 20s to 30s and approximately 125 to 140 pounds.”

Deputies emphasized that the description, along with the cause of death, cannot be confirmed until the autopsy is complete.

Investigators discovered the body while looking into the death of Marcus Lester Fisher, 39, of Dunn, whose body they found in a backyard while responding to a disturbance call on Bailey Road, near Coats, deputies said.

Two men were at the scene and taken into custody on charges of conceal and fail to report a death, the sheriff’s office said.

The two men arrested are:

Robin Chalmers Brown, 33, of Lillington

Michael Todd Denning, 37, of Coats