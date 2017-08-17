Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board bans Confederate flag

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School Board voted Thursday night to change two policies to ban the Confederate flag and other “oppressive symbols.”

“One thing we want our students to learn is that, at some point in each of our lives, we will surely have to take a hard stand. This lesson needs not only to be taught, but also modeled at the highest level,” wrote James Barett, the board’s chairman, in a letter to parents, staff and students.

Swastikas are also banned.

“The recent events in Charlottesville and other places indicate more violence is on the horizon, and this measure was taken to ensure our students are not in harm’s way,” Barrett wrote.