Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board bans Confederate flag

By Published: Updated:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School Board voted Thursday night to change two policies to ban the Confederate flag and other “oppressive symbols.”

“One thing we want our students to learn is that, at some point in each of our lives, we will surely have to take a hard stand. This lesson needs not only to be taught, but also modeled at the highest level,” wrote James Barett, the board’s chairman, in a letter to parents, staff and students.

Swastikas are also banned.

“The recent events in Charlottesville and other places indicate more violence is on the horizon, and this measure was taken to ensure our students are not in harm’s way,” Barrett wrote.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s