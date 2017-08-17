Cumberland County deputies charge man with murder in front porch stabbing



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies have arrested a 41-year-old man that they say stabbed a man to death after an argument at his home.

Allen Medford Brisco was pronounced dead at the scene after being found Aug. 2 with a stab wound on his own front porch in the 10,000 block of Turnbull Road near Fayetteville.

Investigators believe the stabbing stemmed from a an argument between Brisco and Taft Commanici Hogan, 41, Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis W. Wright said.

“During the altercation Brisco was stabbed and he subsequently collapsed on the front porch where deputies found him,” the sheriff wrote.

Hogan was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder.

At a first appearance Thursday, a judge set his bond at $25,000 secured.