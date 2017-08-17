NC driver charged in wreck that killed 2-year-old: ‘I’m not a monster’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — “I am not a monster,” said a man accused of causing a wreck that killed a 2-year-old boy last November.

Just one day after his bail was dropped from $59 million to $2 million, Jonathan Hayes spoke from the New Hanover County Detention Center.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t feel remorse for the Williams and Richardson family,” Hayes said.

Officials said Hayes was traveling southbound on Independence Boulevard when his truck rear-ended a stopped vehicle at the intersection with Oleander Drive.

Mason Richardson, who was in the backseat of the vehicle that got hit, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Emergency responders used Narcan, a drug used to reverse heroin overdoses, on Hayes, who was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said it was the fourth time Narcan had been used on Hayes in 2016.

Hayes was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated felony death by vehicle, no operator’s license, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“I just can’t wrap my mind around murder. Anybody that knows my character at all knows that’s not my nature,” he said. “The events of Nov. 1, I would do anything to change what happened that day. I didn’t mean for that.”