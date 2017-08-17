Family of Durham man shot by trooper holds vigil



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Time has not healed for Thomasine Hinton, who lost her 31-year-old son, Willard Scott, in February.

“There are no words to express how one limps along with the death of a child,” she said.

Authorities say Scott didn’t stop on U.S. Highway 501 near Duke Street on Feb. 12. After a chase, authorities say Scott showed a gun and was shot by a State Highway Patrol trooper.

Click the video above for more details.

EARLIER: Man shot in the back during confrontation with NC trooper, autopsy says