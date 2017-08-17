First minority Fayetteville police chief takes over department

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s a new person in charge of Fayetteville’s finest, who looks nothing like any of those who have come before.

Gina Hawkins will officially be sworn in Friday as the city’s police chief, but she began work Monday. She is the first female and first minority to serve as the head of the Fayetteville Police Department.

But Hawkins does not want attention for her race and gender, she wants to be recognized and respected for her leadership.

“I do recognize that I am the first female minority coming in to Fayetteville and that means a lot. I will represent to the best. I will not fail. I will do everything to represent, women, minorities, but also the profession of law enforcement,” Hawkins said.

“If you change my name out, on my experience and my resume, and I happened to be Eugene Hawkins, that doesn’t become an issue.”

When City Manager Doug Hewett announced the new hire, he said race and gender had nothing to do with Hawkins’s selection. He said her FBI training and her master’s degree in public safety from Johns Hopkins University made her stand out, and Hawkins had professional leadership experience as the deputy chief of Clayton County Georgia Police.

That police department is outside Atlanta, and during her time there she befriended another deputy chief, C.J. Davis of the Atlanta Police Department. Davis became Durham’s police chief in 2016. A phone call from Davis encouraged Hawkins to apply for the Fayetteville chief job. She also has relationships with Raleigh and Morrisville’s chiefs who are also African-American women.

“We’re friends. We’re each other’s mentors. We’re each other’s sounding boards, but we also have male mentors, male friends, that we call all the time,” Hawkins said.

“I had many great men leaders who saw my heart, who saw my work, who pushed me, who are my mentors to this day. I had many white male chiefs who saw how hard I worked, who saw my dedication, who gave me opportunities as well,” she said.

“Because they were great leaders, and they knew it wasn’t about whether I was a female, or a male, or I was white or black or Hispanic, it was about the work and the leadership, and what the job needs to be done.”

Hawkins says Fayetteville’s crime numbers are improving, but more needs to be done to listen to the community about what it identifies as needs. She said drugs and gang issues are ongoing problems, but a major target for her is addressing physical crimes against people. She said thefts and burglaries will still be taken seriously, but resulting in personal injury.

“We’ve seen an increase in crimes against persons, not just in Fayetteville, but across the nation. Need to see what we can do to prevent it. What is the environment around the community that we have the ability to connect and partner with the community to say, okay, we need to address this so we can prevent issues,” she said.

“As police officers are out there in the community, we have more opportunity to say we connect and build that bridge and make it a little bit better.”

Hawkins said community involvement is the best part of the job. She wants officers to carry a mentality of helping and giving back to the community .

“Law enforcement have to deal with people in their worst crisis at times. When you’re calling 911, you’re not calling because you want to chat, you’re having a serious crisis in your life. The ability for someone who you’re first going to see come to aid in your assistance has to have the heart of a guardian, has to have the heart of help, the heart of service,” Hawkins said.

“To me that intertwines with law enforcement. Most police officers get into this field because they feel they can make a difference.”

She researched and observed Fayetteville officers and said it was enlightening to see how involved they are.

During a life dedicated to law enforcement, she makes sure to put her family and faith first.

“Before I am a professional, I am a daughter, a sister, a mother, a friend, so that’s way more important than the profession, first and foremost is who I am personally. Because when this is all said and done, I will still be a daughter, a mother, a sister, and a friend,” Hawkins said.

“Faith is extremely important and plays a huge role in my life, personally and professionally. For me, it all intertwines, so I am consistently who I am. I’m pretty transparent, and you’re not going to catch me doing something in my personal life that doesn’t stand up to my ethics and my values of my professional life.”

While work occupies much of her time, Hawkins said she enjoys escapes with the younger of her two daughters to visit Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida. Much of her extended family lives in Orlando, and they will all be coming to Fayetteville for her swearing in ceremony Friday.

Her 98-year-old grandmother from Panama will hold the Bible during the ceremony, which will be held at 6pm at Fayetteville State University’s Seabrook Auditorium.