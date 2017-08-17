How the eclipse will affect solar power plants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It will be dark enough from the solar eclipse that you might need to turn on your lights inside Monday afternoon.

But a lot of the power we use is now generated by solar and some fear we’ll experience a black out.

That’s not true, but it will be a real juggling act for utilities to keep the output the same as solar facilities temporarily drop off line.

“We’ll see the sunlight change dramatically over a matter of minutes and that does have an impact on solar projects across the state,” says Duke Energy’s Jeff Brooks.

In fact, Duke uses so much solar energy the loss of solar input at the peak of the eclipse will be about 1,500 megawatts. That’s equal to the output of about two power plants.

“We’ve been doing extensive planning to get ready for this,” explains Brooks. “Our engineers and operators are prepared to respond once the challenges happen.”

And it’s not just here in North Carolina.

As the Eclipse tracks across the country, grid operators everywhere will have to juggle the transmission of electricity, transporting it back and forth across the grid to make up for temporary shortfalls.

And what makes it more delicate is that there’s so much solar energy now being pumped into our national grid.

“This is the first eclipse in the era of wide-spread solar energy that affects a large area,” said Brooks.

Here’s an example.

California won’t be in the path of totality but because uses it six times more solar energy than any other state, it’ll bear the biggest brunt of the solar disruption. And somehow, grid operators will have to make up for that loss.

“It’s an interesting example of the challenges of renewable energy,” says Brooks.

Around here, the CBS North Carolina Storm Team says the eclipse will peak as we get into the hottest part of the day, but Duke is confident it’ll be able to fulfill our power demands without problems.

“We have a very diverse energy portfolio that includes a lot of resources not affected by the eclipse,” says Brooks.

The next major eclipse in the U.S. will occur in 2024 and by that time, there will be even more reliance on solar putting even more strain on the grid. It’s something to think about.

Email CBS North Carolina’s Steve Sbraccia if you have a consumer issue.