Lee statue at Duke Chapel vandalized

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Once again this week, a Confederate statue has been vandalized in Durham.

This time it happened overnight on Duke’s campus in the entry to Duke Chapel.

Someone damaged the statue of the likeness of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, and it is further sparking the national debate about Confederate monuments on campus.

“I think it’s very sad, because this is an educational place,” said Laura Munoz, an incoming freshman to Duke.

Munoz was on campus Thursday with her parents from Puerto Rico. Until now, she had only seen the national division from afar.

“It doesn’t have a direct effect on me back on the island,” she said. “But, now that I’m here, well, it does and it’s worrisome.”

It’s not clear exactly what happened to the statue, though there was damage to its face. Duke is investigating what happened and there is an increased security presence around the chapel. The statue is one of 10 historic figures at the chapel.

Michelle Bernier was visiting Duke’s campus when she saw the damage. She said what happened was wrong.

“Why can’t we just accept history and encourage people,” she asked. “Regardless of what side they were on, we are one country. Let’s act as one country.”

For others, the statue on Duke’s campus is an extension of the tension across the country.

“I know that the statue is against everything that I think Christianity should be about, because the statue is about white supremacy and racism,” said Rick Herron, a graduate student at Duke.

Herron said he believes that discussion about the statue should happen at Duke.

“I’m not an architect, but if it can be taken out, I think it should be taken out,” he said.

Duke President Vincent Price released a statement which read in part:

For an individual or group of individuals to take matters into their own hands and vandalize a house of worship undermines the right, protected in our Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion, of every Duke student and employee to participate fully in university life. To that end, earlier this week I began consulting with students, faculty, alumni and others about the ways in which we can use this issue to teach, learn and heal. Together – and only together – we will determine an appropriate course of action informed by our collective values.