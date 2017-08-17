Man threatened to cremate children before attempted Chapel Hill abduction, warrants say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The man accused of trying to abduct two children from a Franklin Street preschool also threatened to kill and cremate them, warrants say.

Richard Donnell Mangum, 48, faces charges after police said he tried to pull two 2-year-olds over a fence at the school on Wednesday afternoon.

Warrants say he threatened to kill and cremate the children before the attempted abduction.

Teachers from the Montessori Academy of Chapel Hill intervened, preventing him from taking the children, police said.

Magnum was located nearby after the incident and arrested.

Police charged Mangum with two counts of simple assault, two counts of communicating threats and two counts of child abduction.

He was originally being held in the Orange County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond.

He appeared in court Thursday afternoon where the judge raised that bond to $100,000 because Mangum is an “endangerment to society and himself,”

Mangum was supposed to have his first court appearance via video from the jail but he refused to go in front of the camera.

A prosecutor said in court that Mangum has “an extensive criminal history.”

He is scheduled to again appear in court August 21.