Moore County brothers arrested, charged with trafficking meth

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two brothers from Cameron have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to Sheriff Neil Godfrey with the Moore County Sherrif’s Office.

The arrests come after a six-month investigation by the sheriff’s office, Godfrey said.

German Alvarez Mendoza, 41, and Federico Alvarez Mendoza, 36, were both arrested this week in connection with the investigation.

According to Godfrey, a traffic stop conducted by the sheriff’s office and the Aberdeen Police Department in a parking lot in Aberdeen on Tuesday resulted in the seizure of two pounds of crystal meth.

The six-month investigation of the Mendoza brothers had previously led deputies to another seizure of two pounds of crystal meth.

“The traffic stop served as the culminating event resulting in a total of four pounds for the entire investigation. The total street value of drugs seized is approximately $40,000,” Godfrey said.

German Mendoza has been charged with three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, the felony maintaining of a vehicle for the storage of a controlled-substance, and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

German Mendoza was placed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond and given an Aug. 22 court date.

Federico Mendoza has been charged with three counts of conspiring to traffic in methamphetamine.

Federico Mendoza was placed in the Moore County Detention Center and is being held under a $200,000 secured bond. He has also been given an Aug. 22 court date.