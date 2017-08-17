NC amputee on drunk driver’s guilty plea: ‘I was glad to see some remorse’

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A woman says she and her daughter’s lives were changed forever when an intoxicated driver, who was in the country illegally, slammed into their car.

Ermen Wilfredo Flores had a blood alcohol level of .22 when he hit Rebecca English’s car head-on. The crash happened on Kerr Avenue on April 9, and English spent the next four months in the hospital.

Doctors amputated English’s right foot after surgeries to attempt to repair it were unsuccessful.

“I didn’t want to spend another 12-18 months on antibiotics and in hospitals,” English said. “I wanted to try to get my life back.”

Shannon Whaley, English’s daughter who was also in the car, wheeled her mother into the New Hanover County Courthouse on Wednesday to watch Flores plead guilty to two charges of felony serious injury by motor vehicle. Flores will spend two to four years in prison.

“Not that many people that are in accidents come back to court. It’s not that we wanted to face the guy so much as it was to get our story out there,” English said. “There’s too much going on with the drunk driving.”

Flores was crying in court and his attorney told the family the convicted drunk driver would often ask him how the mother and daughter were doing.

“I was glad to see some remorse,” English said.

“It touched me. I felt bad for him,” her daughter added.

In court, prosecutors told the judge the U.S. Customs Office will deport Flores back to his home country of Honduras once he serves his sentence.

The family hopes Flores’ time in jail and deportation will give him the time to reflect on how his actions made a lasting impact.

“I don’t care what time it is or where you are at or what is going on, don’t do that. Don’t do it to others. Don’t do it to your family,” Whaley said.

