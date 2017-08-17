NC larceny suspects found passed out in car with small child, heroin

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – An Iredell County couple wanted for larceny now face additional charges for possession of heroin and child abuse.

Melissa Marie Smyle, 22, and Cody Lynn Hairyes, 20, were found by Statesville police in a parking lot on Shelton Avenue. Police say they found the couple passed out in the car with a small child, heroin and drug paraphernalia inside.

According to Iredell County police, Smyle stole jewelry and valuables from a home that Hairyes then sold to a pawn shop. The items were later recovered and returned to the owner.

A warrant was obtained on Smyle for felony larceny and on Hairyes for obtaining property by false pretense. Smyle now faces additional charges of possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse. Hairyes faces charges for possession of heroin and misdemeanor child abuse.

Both are being held on bond while the investigation continues. The Department of Social Services is involved in the case.

