NC schools’ plans to handle the eclipse

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Schools in the CBS North Carolina viewing area have planned to make sure students are safe to watch the eclipse.

Below is the list of what some schools are doing. Parents can also share what their children are doing on the eclipse by messaging us on Facebook @WNCNTV or by emailing us at newstips@wncn.com.

Cumberland County Schools

Because of safety concerns involving students looking at the sun during the eclipse, there will be a 1 p.m. early release for all students at Cumberland County Schools’ year-round and early college schools on Monday.

Afternoon Primetime at E.E. Miller Elementary School will be canceled. All athletic practices will begin at 5 p.m.

The solar eclipse program scheduled that afternoon at Cumberland International Early College High School has been canceled.

Sixth-grade students at Anne Chesnutt Middle School will meet in the gymnasium for several eclipse activities on Monday from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. Students will make a solar eclipse using colored chalk and black construction paper, make edible solar eclipses using Oreo cookies, make solar eclipse jewelry with ultraviolet radiation sensitive beads and make solar eclipse pinhole viewers. Also, a teacher will dress up like an ancient storyteller and tell students how different cultures explained eclipses. ACMS’ Robotics Classes will have robots measuring reflected light intensity.

Durham County Schools

Easley Elementary, Holt Elementary and Rogers-Herr Middle will release two hours early.

All of other year-round and specialty high schools will be in session. Students will be supervised. Officials are not dismissing those schools early. Principals have communicated this schedule change to families.

All schools open Monday will hold eclipse-related science activities. One of NASA’s Solar System Ambassadors, Tony Rice, led a teachers’ workshop to help instructors prepare.

At Early College, one class will use smartphone spectroscopy units to create spectrographs of the sun before, during, and after the eclipse. Students will try to see if the solar “fingerprint” is changed during the eclipse.

At City of Medicine Academy, a class will make solar eclipse viewers and use them to observe the event.

Franklin County Schools

Youngsville Elementary will dismiss at 4:00 p.m. and use the extra time for instructional purposes. Youngsville Elementary parents can pick up their children at the normal dismissal time or earlier in the day.

The Early College High School will dismiss at 11:45 a.m., following their early release schedule. Bus riders will receive transportation at the new times.

Lee County Schools

Lee Early College and Tramway Elementary are dismissing at 11:30 a.m.

Vance County Schools

E.M. Rollins Elementary and Early College High will dismiss at their usual times, 4 p.m. and 2:50 p.m., respectively.

Wake County Schools

Students may be allowed to go outdoors under staff supervision to view the eclipse with official eclipse glasses or student/staff engineered solar eclipse viewers (pinhole cameras), or may watch the live NASA eclipse broadcast.

Wake County schools had this to say about their efforts: Students at Moore Square Magnet Middle School are making the most of this rare celestial event. Those who have appropriate permission will stay after school to safely watch the eclipse through approved glasses, along with cereal-box viewfinders that they made themselves, with appropriate supervision. An astronomer from the N.C. Museum of Natural Science will be on hand to assist the students not only in viewing the eclipse, but also in measuring the diameter for the sun with a pinhole apparatus. The astronomer also will have a wooden solar viewer for students to learn about how eclipses of the past were viewed. About 50 volunteers will be on hand for close supervision. A few students will travel to Columbia, S.C., and will livestream the event from there. (2 p.m. Moore Square Magnet Middle School, 301 S. Person St., Raleigh)

Lake Myra Elementary School students will not be able to view the solar eclipse outside. The glasses ordered were not able to be certified. The school will live stream the eclipse inside.

Holly Grove Elementary School will livestream the eclipse inside. The glasses ordered did not meet safety standards.

Holly Grove Middle School will livestream the eclipse inside. The glasses ordered did not meet safety standards.