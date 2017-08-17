Recall forces NC schools to scrap eclipse-viewing plans



WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Schools around the country are cancelling classes or scheduling viewing parties ahead of the solar eclipse, but we’ve found our local districts are divided in their approach. Some have had to change them altogether because of faulty glasses.

Students at Lake Myra Elementary in Wendell will no longer get to watch the eclipse through glasses because the school ordered from Amazon, and can’t guarantee the glasses are safe.

“My daughter’s just in kindergarten so I was actually just a little bit worried about how they were going to handle kind of keeping track of making sure all the kindergartners had their glasses on to make sure their eyes were safe and stuff like that,” said Sarah Brown, whose daughter goes to Lake Myra.

Brown was one of many parents that received an email explaining how the glasses purchased from amazon could not be proven to be ISO certified.

“We wanted to air on the side of caution. And so there were a couple of schools that ordered their glasses from Amazon, and there’s some concerns with Amazon having some counterfeit glasses. And so those schools have canceled their activities,” said Lisa Luten, a Wake County Schools spokeswoman.

Holly Grove Elementary and Middle schools in Holly Springs have also canceled some activities because of the same Amazon recall. Some schools in Durham, Franklin and Lee Counties have opted out of activities and will be letting out early.

No Wake County schedules will change because of the eclipse. Many students will get to watch the eclipse with glasses or an eclipse viewer.

“They may be outside if their parents have given permission to participate in a solar eclipse activity, or they could be inside watching it indoors,” said Luten.

There are still some area schools letting out around the time the eclipse will be happening. Those students and parents should take precaution.

“Those students will be getting instructions on how to make sure that they’re safe,” said Luten.

If you haven’t already heard from your child’s school about their plans, head to the school’s website or give them a call.

Also keep in mind there will be lots of traffic on the road Monday as people make their way to and from eclipse viewing spots.