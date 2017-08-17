Solar eclipse glasses hard to find, need to be verified

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the solar eclipse of the century just a few days away, many people scrambling to get their hands on a pair of eclipse glasses.

Craig Allen manages the Ace Hardware in Rolesville. He says he can’t keep eclipse glasses on the shelves.

“Yesterday we got 50 in, and those were gone in 15 minutes,” he said.

He said another shipment of 400 pairs sold out in a half hour.

“We’ve had lines like that when there’s a snow event and people need sleds, shovels, salt,” said Allen. “So, we’ve had lines like that before, but seeing this for solar eclipse glasses was pretty crazy.”

Customers who waited in line at the store, but didn’t get glasses got a ticket. Allen says they’ll be the first to get glasses from the next shipment on Friday. Jason Silver scored four pairs for his family.

“We were trying to get these online and my wife just told me these things are 40 and 50 dollars, and for a family of 4 that’s 200 bucks,” said Silver. “So, pretty lucky to get them for $6.99 a piece.”

Allen said that he expects a shipment of 100 glasses at some point on Friday. Twenty-five of those have already been claimed by those who were in line Thursday and didn’t get their glasses.

Another shipment of 300 glasses are expected to arrive on Saturday, but there’s no specific time when, Allen said.

CBS North Carolina found lots of people selling them online locally. One man was advertising the glasses on Facebook. We found him selling them for $5 each in the Target parking lot off of Grove Barton Road in Raleigh. He was selling CBS-branded glasses promoting the new show “Young Sheldon.”

“Everyone in town didn’t have any left already,” said one woman who bought the glasses. “I’m just pleased to get them.”

The first thing we did after leaving with our own pair was look for the certification safety code with the code ISO 12312-2 — and it wasn’t not there.

We’ve been back in touch with the man selling them, who claims they’re certified, but the state attorney general’s office is telling people to make sure the number is printed on any glasses they buy.

Officials from CBS Network says these glasses are not authorized for sale or distribution by CBS.