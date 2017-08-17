Spanish police kill 5 stopping 2nd alleged terror plot

CAMBRILS, Spain (CBS News) — Police in Spain say they have shot and killed five people south of Barcelona while carrying out an operation in response to a terrorist attack on Thursday.

The regional police for the Catalonia region said on Twitter early Friday that officers are in Cambrils, a seaside resort town 62 miles from Barcelona.

According to BBC News, police said they stopped a second alleged terror plot. Emergency officials say six civilians and one police officer was injured.

Authorities called on people in the town not to go out on the streets, although they said the situation was under control.

Spain’s public broadcaster, RTVE, is reporting the suspects may have carried suicide explosive belts.

Police said that a bomb squad in Cambrils would carry out several controlled explosions, Reuters news agency reports.

The broadcaster says police suspected they were planning an attack in Cambrils just hours after a van swerved onto a pedestrian promenade in Barcelona, killing 13.

In another incident, according to BBC News, police shot dead a man who drove into officers at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Barcelona, but the authorities said there was no evidence that he was connected to the attack in Las Ramblas.