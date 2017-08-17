Statue representing Robert E. Lee at Duke Chapel vandalized

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A statue representing the likeness of Robert E. Lee at Duke Chapel has been defaced, according to the University.

The University said the damage was discovered early Thursday and is minor in nature.

“Duke Chapel is a place of sanctuary and refuge that belongs to every member of the Duke community,” Duke President Vincent E. Price said in a statement. “Each of us deserves a voice in determining how to address the questions raised by the statues of Robert E. Lee and others, and confront the darker moments in our nation’s history.

Officials are reviewing security footage from the chapel as part of the investigation.

Duke Today published an article saying the statue, which is one of 10 on the chapel, was not well liked when revealed because he didn’t look much like the Confederate general.