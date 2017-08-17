Trump tweets it’s sad to see ‘our beautiful’ Confederate monuments being removed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning that it saddened him “the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments.”

Trump’s tweets come in the wake of the toppling of a Confederate statue outside the old Durham County courthouse, the removal of Confederate statues in Baltimore in the middle of the night, the covering of a Confederate statue in Birmingham, Alabama, as well as the white supremacist/neo-Nazi protests in Charlottesville over the planned removal of a statue.

Trump has received criticism from both Democrats and Republicans following a press conference Tuesday where he blamed both white supremacists and the so-called “alt-left” for violence that led to the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, as well as injuries to at least 19 others.

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

…can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

…the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017