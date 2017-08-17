Wake County Manager Jim Hartmann submits resignation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County manager Jim Hartmann submitted his resignation Thursday to county commissioners.

His last day will be October 27.

“I’m proud of the work that the Board of Commissioners, staff and I have accomplished together during my tenure here,” said Hartmann. “Our organization has never been stronger, and I feel confident that it will continue providing innovative and excellent service to our residents in the years to come.”

Hartmann has served as county manager for 3.5 years.

“I spent last weekend in Omaha, Nebraska at my daughter’s wedding. After I walked her down the aisle and celebrated this monumental milestone with my family, it was clear that now is the right time for me to transition my career,” Hartmann wrote in his resignation letter.

Hartmann helped the county adopt a formal policy on fraud, waste and abuse amid a criminal probe into how $895,000 went missing from the Register of Deeds Office.

Hartmann said his resignation was not related to the investigation into the Register of Deeds Office.