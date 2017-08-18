All lanes reopened on I-85 NB in Orange County after 4-vehicle crash, second crash

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near the Orange County/Alamance County line were closed following a four-vehicle crash Friday morning, according to Orange County 911 and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The two left lanes were closed near exit 157 (Buckhorn Road) on I-85 northbound. Both lanes were shut down as authorities worked the scene. The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. and at least one tractor-trailer was involved, officials said. Multiple injuries have been reported, but the severity of those injuries is not known at this time.

Officials originally reported that the crash involved four vehicles, but now say that the fifth vehicle stopped at the scene to help and wasn’t involved in the crash.

The two right lanes were closed for about an hour. The lanes reopened around 5:50 a.m. and traffic is moving in the area.

A second crash was reported after 6 a.m. in the same area and closed two lanes in the area. Those lanes have since reopened.