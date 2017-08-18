3 adults, 1 juvenile face charges after Sanford search finds gun, drugs, sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Three adults and a juvenile are facing charges after deputies found drugs, scales and a pistol with a 50-round magazine during a search Thursday in Sanford, according to Lee County Sheriff Tracy Carter.

The Thursday search in the 300 block of Oakwood Avenue turned up 272 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of cocaine, “numerous” digital scales, a Glock Model 19 semi-automatic pistol, a 50-round drum magazine, a 31-round magazine and ammunition, Carter wrote in his newsletter.

The marijuana was “individually packaged in various amounts throughout the residence,” Carter wrote.

Deputies arrested three adults and secured a petition against one juvenile.

Derrick Dion Williams, 23, of the 800 block of Oakwood Avenue is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a residence to distribute drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Dominick Devonn Williams, 19, of the 800 block of Oakwood Avenue is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a residence to distribute drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Savon Khalili Rollins, 23, of the 1100 South Seventh Street is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a residence to distribute drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The juvenile was not named.