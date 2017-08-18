3 adults, 1 juvenile face charges after Sanford search finds gun, drugs, sheriff says

By Published:
Items seized during the search. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Three adults and a juvenile are facing charges after deputies found drugs, scales and a pistol with a 50-round magazine during a search Thursday in Sanford, according to Lee County Sheriff Tracy Carter.

CLICK FOR BIGGER MUGSHOTS.

The Thursday search in the 300 block of Oakwood Avenue turned up 272 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of cocaine, “numerous” digital scales, a Glock Model 19 semi-automatic pistol, a 50-round drum magazine, a 31-round magazine and ammunition, Carter wrote in his newsletter.

The marijuana was “individually packaged in various amounts throughout the residence,” Carter wrote.

Deputies arrested three adults and secured a petition against one juvenile.

Derrick Dion Williams, 23, of the 800 block of Oakwood Avenue is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a residence to distribute drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Dominick Devonn Williams, 19, of the 800 block of Oakwood Avenue is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a residence to distribute drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Savon Khalili Rollins, 23, of the 1100 South Seventh Street is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a residence to distribute drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The juvenile was not named.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s