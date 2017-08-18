7 nabbed in NC warrant roundup dubbed ‘Summer Heat Cleanup’

JACKSON, N.C. (WAVY-TV) — Seven people were arrested in connection to a warrant roundup operation in Northampton County, North Carolina.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office says Operation Summer Heat Cleanup targeted suspects who had outstanding warrants.

Macques Daye of Conway was arrested for five counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny from motor vehicle, breaking and entering, felony larceny, larceny of motor vehicle parts, attempted larceny and possession of stolen goods out of Northampton County.

The sheriff’s office says Daye’s warrants stem from his involvement in a break-in at a mechanical shop out of Rich Square on April 24.

Daye also had an order for arrest out of Harnett County and four orders for arrest out of Hertford County for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Daye received a total bond of $70,300 with several pending court dates in Northampton, Harnett and Hertford counties.

Sheriff Jack Smith extended thanks to Chief Investigator Capt. Patrick Jacobs for his hard work to secure warrants against Daye. The sheriff’s office has been searching for Daye for almost a year for previous warrants.

Kenneth Gatling of Rich Square was arrested on a probation violation charge out of Northampton County. He received a $1,000 secured bond.

Casey Williams of Rich Square was arrested for one count of probation violation out of Northampton County. He received a $500 secured bond.

Justin Vaughan of Rich Square was arrested for one count for a failure to appear charge out of Halifax County. He received a $1,000 secured bond.

Reginald Fisher of Rich Square was arrested for a failure to appear charge out of Martin County. He received a $600 secured bond.

Markel Reid of Rich Square was arrested for breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. He received a $4,500 secured bond.

Andre Ramsey of Woodland was arrested for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. The sheriff’s office says Ramsey was involved in a home break-in in the Milwaukee, North Carolina area on July 6, 2016.

Ramsey also had additional warrants for resisting a public officer, felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver marijuana, possession of cocaine to manufacture sell and deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place with controlled substance.

These warrants stemmed from a traffic stop on July 8, 2016 in Potecasi, North Carolina. In that incident, authorities say Ramsey was an occupant of the vehicle and was found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana.

Ramsey received a total bond of $40,300.