Man snuck into NC homes to steal as residents slept, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man is being held under a bond of more than $1.5 million in connection with a string of burglaries in which a thief entered homes as residents slept in their beds.

Maurice Jerome Cox, 42, is charged with six counts of first-degree burglary, six counts of larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of felonious breaking and entering, six counts of obtaining property by false pretense, one count of attempted felony larceny and two counts of injury to property. His bond on those charges was set at $1.5 million.

Cox is also facing two counts of misdemeanor larceny and 20 counts of failure to appear in court on charges of misdemeanor larceny, felony larceny, injury to property, resisting a public officer, simple assault, common-law robbery and obtaining property by false pretense. His bond on those charges was set at $40,000.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE MUGSHOTS

Police said the burglaries clustered in southwest Durham and generally happened in the early morning hours. Homes on Five Oaks Drive, Fortunes Ridge Drive, Bloomsbury Court, Beechnut Lane and Cottage Woods Court were all targeted.

The burglar chose houses that were dark inside and out, according to authorities, entering through unlocked sliding or screen doors during the early morning hours. The burglar would then “roam through the homes in attempts to locate valuables,” police wrote. Money, jewelry, small electronics and credit/ATM cards were taken, as well as cell phones and car keys.

The man also stole from vehicles, police said.