Body of 19-year-old Greenville woman found in Cape Fear River, sheriff’s office says

Kristen Stone (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)


FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help solve what happened to a 19-year-old woman whose body was found August 10 in the Care Fear River.

The body of Kristen Lee Stone, of Greenville was pulled from the river after a fisherman found the body floating in the river.

An autopsy was performed and the results are pending.

Detectives investigating the case are requesting anyone with information about Kristen Stone to please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-323-1500 or Crimestoppers (910) 483-8477.

