Cable guy steals ring from home, hits 2 people with vehicle while fleeing, sheriff’s office says



GLOUCESTER COURTHOUSE, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says a cable technician was arrested Wednesday for stealing from customers and then running them over.

Authorities were called to a home in the 2800 block of Hickory Fork Road for a report of grand larceny. The residents told deputies that a cable technician stole jewelry while working inside their home. The jewelry was valued at more than $200.

According to the sheriff’s office, the residents confronted the cable tech in their driveway and the suspect took off, hitting two people with his vehicle.

One of the victims was treated at the scene. The other was airlifted to a local trauma facility.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Christopher Gutman, of Louisville, Kentucky. Deputies found him and arrested him around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side, Gutman is accused of stealing a ring from jewelry box in the master bedroom.

The documents state the owner noticed the theft after Gutman left and called him on his cell phone.

According to the documents, Gutman told the customers he took it by accident. Those at the scene followed him and hit him as he went back to his vehicle, where they demanded him to show his equipment. Court documents say Gutman refused, backed up at a rapid speed in his vehicle and hit two people with the door of the vehicle.

After his arrest, Gutman told deputies he knew he struck one person with the door of his vehicle and did so because he was fleeing the scene for safety concerns.

Cox released a statement Thursday morning, addressing Gutman’s arrest:

We’re aware of the situation. We will cooperate with authorities on the investigation. Christopher Gutman is not a Cox employee, however he is employed by a company we contract with. We take our customer safety very seriously. We are working with the contractor to address the matter.”

Court paperwork states Gutman has a suspended driver’s license in Kentucky and does not have a license at all in Virginia.

Gutman is charged with grand larceny, two counts of hit-and-run, driving on a suspended license and being a fugitive from justice. He’s currently being held with no bond at the Gloucester County Jail.