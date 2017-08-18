Confederate re-enactors pepper sprayed during parade in NC, man charged

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was arrested Thursday after police say he pepper sprayed Confederate Veteran re-enactors during the 2017 Soldiers Reunion parade in Newton.

Officers say around 5:34 p.m. they got a report that a man was following the re-enactors who were participating in the parade. The report states when the re-enactors would stop to discharge their weapons, the man would discharge his pepper spray.

When police got to the scene the suspect was pointed out and arrested without incident.

Karl Smith, 56, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault and released on a written promise to appear by a magistrate.

Police say they seized a small canister of pepper spray from Smith, as well as a .38 caliber revolver for which he had a conceal carry permit.

The victims were treated by EMS at the scene and released.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans were one of about 200 groups participating in the parade.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.