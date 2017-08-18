Eclipse glasses fly off the shelves of Rolesville hardware store

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Almost all of Ace Hardware Rolesville’s customers were looking for one thing on Friday – solar eclipse glasses.

“It is what it is. I’m not going to go crazy looking for them, but I will check back later if they have them then we’ll get them,” said Denise Jenkins of Rolesville.

Within minutes of opening, the store ran out of the tickets it gave out to customers looking to purchase the glasses from a shipment on the way.

An hour later the package arrived.

“The phone calls. Somewhere out there someone said, ‘That Ace Hardware is going to stock them,’ but we’re actually not getting them from our Ace Hardware warehouse, but we found a source and said, ‘Bring them in!’”

All 100 solar eclipse glasses were sold before noon.

For those who didn’t get their glasses Friday, there’s still hope!

Saturday, the Ace Hardware in Rolesville will get another shipment, three times that of the most recent shipment.

The store opens at 8 a.m.