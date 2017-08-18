Fayetteville police charge man in 1990 cold case rape

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police have charged a 53-year-old man in connection with a 1990 cold case rape.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit have charged Wilbur McGill, of the 2000 Block of Newark Avenue with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

On Nov. 20, 1990, the victim was at Mazarick Park with her one-year-old child when police said the suspect forced the victim to the back of park and raped her. The suspect then stole the victim’s vehicle, police said.

DNA evidence from the scene was recently linked to McGill.

Police are asking McGill to turn himself into law enforcement.

Detectives also ask that anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of McGill to contact law enforcement or Crimestoppers immediately.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case more than five years old is asked to contact Detective J. Benazzi with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 257-3668 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.