Heat & humidity continue, storms possible today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been a hot and humid few days across central North Carolina and this trend is going to continue as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. A cold front will approach on Friday, bringing the chance for showers and storms. This front will also hang around for the start of the weekend as the unsettled trend continues.

The weekend will remain humid with an isolated shower or storm Sunday with highs in the low 90s.

On Monday, with the solar eclipse, skies should be partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm possible. The eclipse will start around 1pm and be over by around 4pm. The maximum partial eclipse for central North Carolina will happen around 2:45 p.m., depending on where you are.

Temperatures will be near 90 next Tuesday and Wednesday and it will remain humid with a shower and storm chance each day.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a risk of an evening shower or storm. The overnight low will be 75. Winds will be south around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will bring more clouds than sun as a cold front approaches. We’ll still be hot and humid with afternoon showers and storms possible. The high will be 93; winds will be southwest 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Saturday will have clouds and sun with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny with an isolated PM shower or storm. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny with an isolated PM shower or storm. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Next Wednesday will be partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

