Hillsborough man accused of sexually assaulting Pender County girl

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) — A Hillsborough man is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

According to officials, Robert Arthur Lee, 58, was taken into custody Thursday at his home on Lake Orange Road in Hillsborough by Pender County investigators and charged with second-degree forcible sexual offense, sexual battery, and assault on a female.

Officials said the incident happened in June.

Lee was booked in the Pender County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

